‘I Printed My Result From JAMB Portal’, Says Anambra Student Accused Of Forgery

A 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate from Anambra State, Ejikeme Mmesoma says she was falsely accused of forging her result by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a video released by the young girl which has gone viral, Mmesoma narrated how she obtained the result from JAMB portal and was surprised when she heard stories of forged result.

“I printed the result from JAMB portal,” she said. “They now saying that I forged my result is what I don’t know. I am traumatised that they accused me of forging my own result. I am not capable of forging result.”

On Sunday, JAMB accused the candidate of “manipulating” her result in this year’s examination.

“Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had actually scored 249 and not 362 she claimed,” the Board said in a statement on signed by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin. “She had manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public to fraudulently obtain scholarship and other recognitions.”

JAMB also said the original result of Mmesoma would be withdrawn, stating that many candidates are parading fake results having “used some funny software packages”.

Already, the candidate was said to have been awarded a N3m scholarship by the founder of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma.

However, Mmesoma stated that she had been a bright student from her nursery school to secondary school and even scored 300 in her Common Entrance examination.

She expressed dismay that even before the Department of State Services (DSS) could finish its investigation, JAMB had gone ahead to announce that she forged her result.

The Anambra State Government has since set of a Committee of Inquiry to also look into the matter.

“Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government has continued to celebrate Nkechinyere Umeh, who was declared the highest by JAMB, having scored a cumulative mark of 360, while security agents are investigating the allegation of falsification of result levelled against Ejikeme Mmesoma, who had earlier been showcased in the social media as having scored the highest,” said the spokesperson for the state Ministry of Education, Nnaemeka Egwuonwu.