There’s Work To Be Done, Tinubu Tells Service Chiefs At First Meeting

President Bola Tinubu has urged the newly appointed service chiefs to work as a team, noting that there is work to be done.

Tinubu made the remark on Monday when he met the new National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and the new service chiefs for the first time, since their appointment on June 19, 2023.

The NSA told State House Correspondents afterward that the President assured the service chiefs of his unwavering support during the meeting.

Ribadu, who said the service chiefs, on their part, pledged their loyalty to the President and Nigerians, also underlined their commitment to work tirelessly to secure the country.

Ribadu said, “We are here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government. We also pledged our loyalty to him, to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We believe that the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country. We are going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back.”

The NSA, who is a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said although the task ahead is a big one, it would be done.

“Where we are today, and you can see already, things are improving in our country. If you see, the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place,” he said.

“Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given the opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver.”

The Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen T. A Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; and the Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar, were at the meeting.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was also present at the security meeting.