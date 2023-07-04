NASS Principal Officers Announced By Akpabio, Abbas Not From APC — Adamu

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, says the list of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly (NASS) announced on Tuesday by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; and House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas is not from the party’s secretariat.

Adamu stated this on Tuesday at a meeting with the Progressives Governors’ Forum led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

He said, “I had a courtesy call on Saturday from the President of the Senate and his Deputy. The following day which was Sunday, I received the visit by the Speaker and his Deputy Speaker coming to me for Sallah’s homage.

“But I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party, the NWC (National Working Committee) has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them (NASS leadership) in writing which is the norm and practice (it is not our intention to break away from traditions), whatever announcement is done either by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker is not from this secretariat.”

Meanwhile, Uzodimma said the party will address the “communication gap” between the four most senior NASS leaders and the APC.

The Imo governor said being that Akpabio and Abbas are members of the APC, the party will activate its internal mechanism to resolve the matter.

Earlier, Akpabio announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State as Senate Leader, Senator Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State as Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State as Chief Whip, and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as Deputy Chief Whip.

Akpabio also announced the names of minority principal officers.

They are Senator Simon Davou (Plateau North – PDP, Minority Leader), Oyewunmi Olarere (Osun West – PDP, Deputy Minority Leader), Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central – LP, Minority Whip), Rufai Hanga (Kano Central – NNPP, Deputy Minority Whip).

In a similar fashion, Abbas announced Julius Ihonvbere (APC – Edo) as House Majority Leader, Halims Abdullahi (APC – Kogi) as Deputy Majority Leader, Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe) as Chief Whip, and Adewunmi Onanuga (APC – Ogun) as Deputy Chief Whip).