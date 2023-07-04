Enugu Govt Threatens To Shut Schools, Markets Observing Sit-At-Home Order

The Enugu State Government has threatened to shut down schools and markets observing a sit-at-home order enforced by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia.

According to the statement, proprietors of private schools in the state sent messages to their pupils and students to the effect that they should not come to school on account of the illegal one-week sit-at-home order declared by faceless non-state actors in the state.

“The Enugu State Government is alarmed and dismayed by this development and hereby warns that any school that fails to open and function normally from today will have its license revoked immediately,” the statement partly read.

The government also said all markets and shops in state must be open to customers or be shut down indefinitely.

“Government reiterates its ban on any form of illegal sit-at-home in all parts of the state, as it is evil and antithetical to all values we hold dear as a people, such as the Igbo spirit of industry, hardwork, creativity and productivity.

“The general public is urged to go about their normal daily activities as adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and property.”

The government warned that it will deploy the full instrumentality of the law such as the Cybercrime Act 2015 to go after and prosecute individuals and organisations encouraging the illegal sit-at-home order.