FCDA Revokes Developer’s Licence Over Collapsed Building

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has revoked the licence of Nazia Building and Civil Engineering Company Limited, owners of a multi-storey building which collapsed on Monday at the Life Camp area of Abuja.

FCDA Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, told Channels Television that the developer was granted a licence to build on the land. However, the structure failed an integrity test and the developer was instructed to stop construction but continued till the eventual incident on Monday afternoon.

The collapsed structure was designed to be a five-storey hotel but the building, which was under construction, collapsed on some workers on Monday afternoon.

No life was lost but nine persons were injured when the building caved in.

On Tuesday, the Authority pulled down the building beside the collapsed one using bulldozers, saying that the building also failed the integrity test.