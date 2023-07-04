Gunmen Disperse Traders In Ebonyi Over Sit-At-Home Order

Gunmen, on Tuesday, dispersed citizens, particularly traders, around Ishieke and Ukwuachi suburbs of Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen, who were enforcing a sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), caused panic in the areas as people took to their heels for safety.

In a telephone interview, the spokesperson for the Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said no one was injured.

The police spokesperson also said officers and men of the Command arrived and chased the hoodlums who fled in different directions.

Tuesday’s incident followed the burning of a patrol van by gunmen in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area on Monday.