Iran Executes 3 Rapists Who Lured Women To Fake Clinic

Iran executed three men on Tuesday who were convicted of raping women they had lured to a fake cosmetic surgery clinic and injected with anaesthetic drugs.

They were found guilty of conspiring in 12 cases of sexual assault in late 2021 in the southern province of Hormozgan, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

The three men “who raped a number of women in an unauthorised beauty salon were hanged in Bandar Abbas prison this morning,” Hormozgan’s Chief Justice Mojtaba Ghahramani was quoted as saying.

One of the men, a medical assistant, had lured seven victims to the fake clinic with “false advertisements” for cosmetic procedures posted online, then injected them with an anaesthetic drug and raped them.

The other two convicts, both nurses, were hanged over five cases of rape, as well as charges relating to the theft of the drugs, the report said.

According to rights group Amnesty International, Iran executes more people than any other nation except China and hanged at least 582 people last year, the highest number since 2015.