Reversing Announcement Of NASS Principal Officers Difficult – Ohuabunwa

A former lawmaker who represented Abia North District at the Senate, Mao Ohuabunwa, says the announcement of Principal Officers by the National Assembly will be difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reverse.

Both chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday announced Principal Officers for the 10th National Assembly.

Shortly after the announcements, the APC leadership claimed there was no proper consultation by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Reps, Tajudeen Abbas, before making the announcements.

Asked if the ruling party can reverse the appointments during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Ohuabunwa said it will be a daunting task

“It will be difficult. The only thing you can reverse is what the Senate took on its own and you have to come through a motion for you to reverse any decision because it is a decision of the National Assembly and for you to reverse it, it has to be through a motion and that motion first must be upheld before you do whatever you want to do,” Senator Ohuabunwa said.

“So, it’s no more about party leadership, it’s about the members of the Senate or members of the House of Representatives,” the former lawmaker said.

He said that all those that emerged as principal officers are people that have good records and experience to deliver in their duties.

He also expressed satisfaction with the decision of both chambers of the National Assembly for following the Federal Character Principle in the appointment of the Principal Officers, saying that all the six geopolitical zones were covered in the leadership of the National Assembly.

Akpabio had earlier announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State as Senate Leader, Senator Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State as Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State as Chief Whip, and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as Deputy Chief Whip.

Akpabio also announced the names of minority principal officers.

They are Senator Simon Davou (Plateau North – PDP, Minority Leader), Oyewunmi Olarere (Osun West – PDP, Deputy Minority Leader), Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central – LP, Minority Whip), Rufai Hanga (Kano Central – NNPP, Deputy Minority Whip).

Similarly, Abbas announced Julius Ihonvbere (APC – Edo) as House Majority Leader, Halims Abdullahi (APC – Kogi) as Deputy Majority Leader, Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe) as Chief Whip, and Adewunmi Onanuga (APC – Ogun) as Deputy Chief Whip).

Abbas also read a letter from the Minority Caucus which detailed the names of the principal officers.

The letter named Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Minority Leader), Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Deputy Minority Leader), Ali Isah (PDP, Minority Whip), and George Ozodinobi (Labour Party, Deputy Minority Whip).