INEC Chairman, RECs Meet For Post-Election Review In Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, is currently meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting is the first of such open for coverage since the 2023 General Elections were concluded.

On the agenda, the meeting is expected to review the February general elections and also discuss preparations for the off-season governorship Elections in Kogi and Imo in November this year.

Channels Television had reported how the electoral body said it will hold a post-elections review for the just-concluded 2023 polls from July 4 to August 5.

INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye, stated that the electoral umpire said the review will commence with a meeting of the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and end with the commission’s retreat.

The commission has been holding these review meetings after every general elections since 2011.

According to INEC, the review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections.

The presidential election was conducted on February 25 and INEC declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu as the winner of the poll but two main challengers — Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are presently in court to challenge the declaration by INEC, alleging various electoral malpractices, voters’ suppression, violence, the supposed inefficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) as well as insisting that the poll was not free and fair.