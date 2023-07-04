Police Officer Injured As Rival Groups Clash In Kano

A police officer was injured on the head following a violent clash between rival groups of thugs in Kano State.

The incident occurred at Rimi Market, when the police responded to a distress call.

The injured officer, whose identity was not been disclose, has since received treatment and has been discharged.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, told Channels Television, that order had been restored in the area.

He stated, “The police received a distress call concerning a clash between hoodlums at Rimi Market. Our officers immediately responded to the scene to restore order and apprehend those involved.”

He said seven suspects linked to the clash were apprehended, adding that the police are conducting investigations to ascertain the motives behind the clash.

“We will not tolerate any act of lawlessness or violence. The police force will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of all residents in Kano,” the police spokesman said.