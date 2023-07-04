VIDEO: ‘Don’t Kill My Daughter’s Talent’, Says Father Of UTME Candidate Accused Of Result Forgery

Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma, a 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate accused of forging her result, says his daughter is being falsely accused.

“They should not kill the talent of that innocent girl, they should not do that,” he told Channels Television hours after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) banned his daughter for three years, insisting that her result was “patently fake”.

Romanus, however, said the examination body is being unfair to his daughter, whom he said has been a precocious child since her primary school days.

The father of the Anambra-based student also said he has no intention to seek redress but hand over everything to God.

Earlier, in a video released by the young girl which has gone viral, Mmesoma narrated how she obtained the result from JAMB portal and was surprised when she heard stories of forged result.

“I printed the result from JAMB portal,” she said. “They now saying that I forged my result is what I don’t know. I am traumatised that they accused me of forging my own result. I am not capable of forging result.”

On Sunday, JAMB accused the candidate of “manipulating” her result in this year’s examination.

“Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had actually scored 249 and not 362 she claimed,” the exam body insisted.