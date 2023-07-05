Alleged Terrorism: Court Fixes Trial Of ‘Eze Ndigbo Of Ajao Estate’ For July 25

A Lagos State High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square has adjourned the terrorism trial of the “Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate’’, Frederick Nwajagu, till July 25.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya fixed the date after listening to the submissions of parties at the proceedings today.

The Lagos State’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, told the court that he had additional witnesses he would like to call.

He also told the court that he had served some relevant documents on the defence.

Counsel to the defendant, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Emeka Obiagu however, told the court that he was served the documents just this morning and had not gone through them.

Justice Adesanya subsequently adjourned the trial to July 25

Eze Fredrick Nwajagu was arrested on April Ist following a viral video in which he threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people living in the state.

On April 5th, Nwajagu was docked before the Magistrate court by the police on two counts of conspiracy and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The police prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen told the court that the Eze Ndigbo and some others at large committed the offences on March 26 at No. 2, Akeem Shitu St., Ajao Estate, Lagos State.

He alleged that Nwajagu put fear in Lagos residents when he threatened to bring IPOB to the state. Nwajagu was also said to have publicly stated that IPOB would shut down Lagos State for one month.

According to Nurudeen, these alleged offences contravene Sections 168 (d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.