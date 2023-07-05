Bandits Kill Another Lawyer In Zamfara

Bandits have killed a legal practitioner identified as Barrister Ahmad Muhammad Abubakar in his home at Kotorkoshi Town, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Although the Zamfara State Police Command is yet to be briefed on the incident, a close associate of the lawyer confirmed the killing to Channels Television.

Identifying himself as Aminu Lawal Bungudu, he said the bandits invaded his house in the early hours of Wednesday and attacked him before he was eventually whisked away to an unknown destination.

“The bandits entered the house and saw his wife when she was trying to ease herself, they attacked her, when the wife screamed for help, that was when the husband came out,” Abubakar said.

“The bandits attacked the husband and was taken away, it was along the road they killed him, they left him in cold blood. What we are not sure is how he was killed, whether through the injuries he sustained during the initial attack in his house or he was killed along the road. But we found his lifeless body along the road.”

Confirming the incident to Channels Television via a telephone conversation, the Chairman of the Zamfara State Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, Junaidu Abubakar condemned the attack

He said, “Let me confirm to you that it is true, he was attacked in his house, the attackers did not take anything from his house, he was only picked and there were several machete injuries in his body.”

He said the bar will be holding an emergency meeting over the persistent attacks on its members by the terrorists in the state.

“We just finished his burial now according to Islamic rite, the Bar is going to hold a meeting because this is not the first time this is happening,” he stated.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Yazid Abubakar told Channels Television that he was yet to be briefed on the incident and promised to revert once he has information about the attack.

Barrister Ahmad Muhammad until his death, was the welfare Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Gusau Branch.

He was also the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the Bungudu West constituency of Zamfara State House of Assembly in this year’s general elections

It would be recalled that in August 2022, another member of the Bar, Barrister Benedict Torngee Azza was murdered by unknown gunmen in Gusau, the Zamfara State.