Eight Suspects Burn Police Van, Arrested In Katsina

Eight suspects have been arrested in Katsina State after burning a vehicle belonging to the police in the state.

It was gathered that the suspects were protesting as officers tried to arrest a traffic offender on Tuesday at Kofar Guga, one of the busiest roads in the Katsina metropolis.

Some eyewitnesses attributed the suspects’ actions to the incessant extortion of motorists by police operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, the protesters aided the traffic offender’s escape before they set the vehicle ablaze.

He said the suspect who is now on the run committed a traffic offence and that the traffic personnel were “doing their work.”

“The fact of the case is that today, July 4, 2023, at about 1300 hrs, a commercial motorcycle rider, in a bid to escape arrest by men of the Command’s State Motor Traffic Division (MTD) while discharging their lawful duty, fell to the ground,” he said.

“While the suspected motorcyclist escaped, his motorcycle was crushed by a passing truck. In light of the foregoing, some unscrupulous elements took advantage of the situation, aided his escape, and attacked the Police Patrol Vehicle.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Area Commander Metro mobilized and moved to the scene, where he rescued the situation and succeeded in arresting eight (8) suspects for aiding the escape of the suspect and the attack on the Police Patrol Vehicle.”

Aliyu stated that the Katsina State Police Command had launched a full investigation into the incident.