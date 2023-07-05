Man Utd Seal Swoop For Chelsea Midfielder Mount

The 24-year-old graduated from Chelsea's youth academy and made 129 Premier League appearances, scoring 27 goals.

By Soonest Nathaniel
Updated July 5, 2023
Twitter
Chelsea's English midfielder Mason Mount (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's seventh goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in London on October 23, 2021. Adrian DENNIS / AFP
Chelsea’s English midfielder Mason Mount (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s seventh goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in London on October 23, 2021. Adrian DENNIS / AFP

 

Manchester United signed England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for a reported fee of £55 million ($70 million) on Wednesday.

Mount, who agreed a five-year contract, said he “can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies” at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old graduated from Chelsea’s youth academy and made 129 Premier League appearances, scoring 27 goals.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” Mount said.

“Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”

More Stories