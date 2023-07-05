Subsidy: Kwara Govt Reverses Directive Reducing Workdays

The Kwara State Government has reversed the directive which reduced workdays for civil servants from five days to three days.

The state government had on June 5, 2023, took the temporary measure to ease the burden of public workers in the state in the face of hardship brought about by fuel subsidy removal.

However, in a letter to the Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state on June 26, the Head of Service, Modupe Oluwole reversed the directive.

The letter signed by Okedare Adeyinka for the Head of Service said the decision was taken in anticipation of the resolution to be reached on palliatives between the Organised Labour and the Federal Government.

“For this reason, it has become imperative to revert to the former state of affairs, where civil servants observe five working days pending when a position is reached by the government and the labour,” the HoS stated.

The new development is effect from July 10, 2023.