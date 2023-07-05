Taraba’s Gov Kefas Slashes State Varsity Students’ Fees By 50%

Taraba state governor Agbu Kefas has ordered the immediate slash of student fees of the state varsity by fifty per cent.

He gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to the state university to assess the state of the institution.

The aim according to the governor is to cushion the devastating effects of subsidy removal by the federal government which has made some of the students unable to pay their fees

During his visit, the governor discovered that a total of 53 courses offered in the institution are without accreditation, hike in school fees and poor students hostel.

He also ordered a report on why some graduates of the institution do not go for NYSC or law school when he met the management of the institution