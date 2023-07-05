Tinubu Meets With Pius Anyim, Olisa Metuh In Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; and a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Anyim, a former President of the Senate, was one of PDP’s presidential aspirants for the 2023 elections, while Metuh resigned from the main opposition party and from partisan politics last October.

The details of the meeting were unknown as of press time.

Wednesday’s meeting came about one month after Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) powerbroker and candidate in the February 25 poll, met with a group of aggrieved politicians within PDP known as the G5 or the Integrity Group.

Members of the G5 include Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) as well as former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Since his inauguration on May 29, 2023, the President has received members of the opposition from the PDP and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) including a former Governor of Kano State and NNPP flag bearer in the last election, Rabiu Kwankwaso.