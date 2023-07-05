World Championships: Tobi Amusan Competes At National Trials In Edo

World champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan is in Benin City, Edo State competing in the national trials for the 2023 World Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

Fresh off her 100m hurdles win at the 2023 Diamond League athletics series in Stockholm, Sweden last Sunday, Amusan made the revelation on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

In one post, she said, “Guess who’s in Benin City, Edo state for the Nigerian National Trials ahead of the World Championships in Budapest?”

In another post, the record holder said, “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be competing this morning at the Nigerian National trials at 9:40am in the 100m hurdles semifinal at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin city, Edo state.”

She added that members of the public could watch the “very best” of Nigerian athletes compete live from Wednesday through Friday, July 7.

“As the Athletics Federation of Nigeria makes its final selections for the World Championship in Budapest, I would be happy to see the stadium packed with supporters,” she said.