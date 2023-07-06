IGP Disbands Police Team That Ran Over Edo Resident

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has disbanded a team of police officers attached to the Edo State Police Command responsible for running over a citizen at the Ekpoma area of the state.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the move was to address the unprofessional conduct of the officers.

He added that step was aimed at regularising and standardising police operations in the axis as well as restore public trust in the police.

“Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures. This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: INEC Files Six-Count Charge Against Suspended Adamawa REC Ari

The Force spokesman also noted that the IGP reiterated his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, while urging members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers in the discharge of their statutory duties.

IGP Egbetokun had on June 30 summoned the officers involved to the Force Headquarters in Abuja after the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on June 29, in Ekpoma.