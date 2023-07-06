Gov Lawal Trims Zamfara Ministries From 28 To 16

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has signed an Executive Order restructuring the state government ministries from 28 to 16.

The measure is to cut wastage in government and eliminate duplication of functions, his Spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris said on Thursday.

In a statement, Idris said the governor signed the Executive Order at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Gusau, the state capital.

The newly approved ministries are those of Agriculture; Budget and Planning; Science and Technology; Environment and Natural Resources; Finance; Health; and Commerce; Trade and Industry,

Others are Information and Culture; Justice; Housing and Urban Development; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Religious Affairs; Women Affairs and Social Development; Works and Infrastructure; Youth and Sport; Internal Security and Home Affairs.