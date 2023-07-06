Court Grants Abba Kyari Bail After 18 Months In Prison

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted bail to the former Head of the Rapid Response Team, Abba Kyari after 18 months in prison custody for refusing to escape the Kuje Prison when it was attacked on July 5, 2022.

Justice Omotosho ruled that the fact that Kyari and his team refused to escape when the Prison was attacked, where about 90 per cent of the inmates escaped, has proven that Kyari is ready to face any allegations against him.

READ ALSO: Court Dismisses Abba Kyari Application To Quash Charges

The judge further said all the allegations are bailable and he is not a flight risk.

Abba Kyari alongside some members of his team were taken into custody in February 2022 after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) alleged the tampering with drug exhibits.

The IRT team arrested Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, in January 2022 in connection with 21.25kg of cocaine and subsequently handed the suspects to the NDLEA alongside the cocaine.

Both Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne have been released from prison after their conviction.

During a telephone conversation with Channels Television, a counsel in his team of lawyers, Hamza Kyari, however, said Kyari cannot go home just yet as he still has a sister case before another Judge at the Federal High Court Abuja, Justice Emeka Nwite where his bail is still pending.