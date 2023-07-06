Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Bouncer In Rivers Over Rape Of Minor

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man in Port Harcourt, the state capital, for alleged defilement of a minor.

The suspect simply identified as Obadiah, who is a bouncer working in one of the night clubs situated in Port Harcourt, was alleged to have defiled the 13-year-old girl around the Diobu area of the city.

A source familiar with the incident said Obadiah reportedly sent the young teenager on an errand and when she returned, he asked her to come inside his apartment to deliver what she bought.

When she obliged, he locked the door, turned up the volume of his stereo set and allegedly raped her.

A co-tenant in the compound, who noticed that the young girl took a while before emerging from Obadiah’s apartment, questioned her later the same day during which she narrated what transpired. The tenant then alerted the police who immediately arrested the bouncer.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect has been transferred from the Mile 1 Police Division to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.