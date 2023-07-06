Gunshots Heard As Immigration, Amotekun Clash In Osun

A shootout erupted between the National Immigration Services and the Western Nigerian Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun in the Oke-Fia neighbourhood in Osogbo, Osun State.

Eyewitnesses said the problem started after one NIS officer was detained at the Amotekun office at the Government House Annex for allegedly insulting the Amotekun boss, said to have violated a traffic law.

Channels Television gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday after the convoy of the Amotekun Corps-Commandant, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewimbi (rtd) passed through the Ola-Iya axis and allegedly violated the traffic regulations.

The situation forced the the Immigration officer to trail the Amotekun operatives to their base where he allagedly insulted the convoy drivers and their boss.

The situation angered the Amotekun commandant who instructed that the Immigration officer be detained. The officer had however called for reinforcement before he was forcefully detained.

As at the time of filing this report, some establishments were still shuttered due to the gun shots, which lasted for some minutes in the popular area.

Patrol vans of operatives of NIS and Amotekun were sighted inside the premises of the Government House annex.

It was gathered that the leadership of the two agencies were holding a meeting to resolve the issue.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Amotekun, Yusuf Idowu disclosed the development to Channels Television on Thursday in a telephone conversation.

He, however, stated that the clash has been resolved.