Tinubu’s Ministerial List Not Ready, Says Alake

The Presidency, on Thursday, said President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list is not ready.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, made this known during a briefing with journalists at the State House in Abuja.

Alake urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours surrounding the awaited ministerial list.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints Ribadu, Alake, Six Others As Special Advisers

“About the ministerial list, there is no iota of truth in all of those things,” Alake said. “When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”

“I can tell you all of those things you’ve been reading in the media are mere fabrications. This is an executive presidency; we’re not running a parliamentary system. So, the President, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it’s fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list.”

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President on May 29, 2023 at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Although the constitution gives the President 60 days to constitute his cabinet, Tinubu is yet to announce his ministers to form the Federal Executive Council five weeks into his administration. He has, however, appointed some special advisers and new service chiefs.

The President, in June, appointed Dele Alake as his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy and Yau Darazo as Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Tinubu appointed Wale Edun as Special Adviser on Monetary Policies.

He also named Olu Verheijen as Special Adviser on Energy and Zachaeus Adedeji as Special Adviser on Revenue.

Others are John Uwajumogu (Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment), and Salma Anas (Special Adviser, Health).