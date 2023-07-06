Trademore Estate Residents Petition FCTA Over Planned Demolition Of Houses

Residents of Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of Abuja has petitioned the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Olusade Adesola over the planned demolition of more than 60 houses in the residential estate.

In the petition signed by the estate’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the residents debunked insinuation that the estate has no development plan approval.

The senior lawyer said the estate was developed in 2007 and no case of flooding was recorded until recently.

“Our client (Trademore Estate) humbly urges you to use your good offices to consider the sorry plight and sufferings of our client’s innocent residents in the estate and intervene timeously to save lives and properties, by halting any further demolition of residents’ houses,” Ozekhome said.

The residents had on Monday shut their gates in protest against the planned demolition of structures in the estate by officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The development came days after the estate was declared a disaster zone, in light of flash floods which submerged houses and vehicles in the estate about a week ago, a recurring situation at the peak of the rainy season annually.

The Permanent Secretary of the FCTA had declared the Trademore area a disaster zone that “needs immediate action to remedy further damages and loss of lives and properties”.

See copies of the petition: