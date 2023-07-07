21-Year-Old Allegedly Stabs Husband To Death In Bauchi.

The Bauchi State Police has arrested 21 year old Maimuna Suleiman of Kofar Dumi Area in Bauchi Metropolis for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

In a statement issued by the police, the Acting Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Aminu Ahmed, stated that detectives attached to the Township Divisional Police Headquarters made the arrest following an information they received on the 5th of July 2023.

“While receiving the information from their end, the detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer immediately rushed to the crime scene at the address and took both the victim and the suspect to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention.

“Consequently, reports obtained from medical doctors confirmed that the victim died as a result of an injury sustained on his chest, while the suspect sustained minor bruises on her stomach,” the police statement said.

The statement also revealed that Maimuna has confessed to have committed the crime during an investigation.

The police added that “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect (Maimuna Suleiman) stabbed her husband Aliyu Mohammad ‘m’ of the same address as a result of an altercation ensued between them on the 5th of July, 20223 at about 1800hrs in their matrimonial home. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Mohammed has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case for further investigation and charge the suspects to court upon completion of the investigation.