Court Restrains Kano Anti Graft Agency, Police From Arresting Ganduje

A Federal High Court in Kano has issued an interim order restraining the Nigeria Police, Kano Public Complain and Anti Corruption Commission from harassing, arresting, inviting, or detaining the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, his family members, or any appointee who served under his administration.

Also restrained by the court presided over by Justice A.M Liman are six other defendants.

The order will remain in effect pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion.

The court’s decision came as a result of an ex parte application filed by Mr. B. Hemba, counsel to the applicant, whose identity was revealed as the immediate past Governor of Kano State.

The court also extended the order to all eight defendants in the case, prohibiting them from taking any further action against the former governor or his associates.

In the order, Justice Liman stated, “Restraining the Respondents, whether by themselves or acting through their officers, men, operatives, agents, or any persons or group of persons howsoever described, from harassing, intimidating, detaining the Applicant or his children, or any member of his family, or any appointee who served under the administration of the Applicant, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion.”

The judge further gave “An order restraining the Respondents, whether by themselves or acting through their officers, men, operatives, agents, privies, or any persons or group of persons howsoever described, from harassing, arresting, inviting, or detaining the Applicant or his children, or any member of his family, or any appointee who served under his administration, or forcefully taking over properties of his children or any member of his family, or any appointee who served under his administration, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion.”

Justice Liman also announced that the interim order would remain in operation until the hearing of the motion for the enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights scheduled for July 14, 2023.

The eight respondents named in the suit are the Nigeria Police, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police Kano State, State Security Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Attorney General of the Federation, Attorney General of Kano State, and Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Contacted for comments, Mr. B. Hemba, the counsel to the applicant, stated, “We are pleased with the court’s decision to grant the interim order as it ensures the protection of our client’s rights and prevents any unwarranted actions against him and his family. We look forward to presenting our case and seeking justice during the upcoming hearing.”

The defendants, on the other hand, have yet to issue an official statement regarding the court’s interim order.