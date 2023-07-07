Man Strangles Student To Death In Ondo School

Police authorities in Ondo State have confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Oke Loya for allegedly killing a secondary school student in Arogbo, Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the deceased named Timibra Meretighan was attacked by the suspect at the premises of Ijaw National High School, Arogbo while the students were writing their Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

The suspect was said to have run into the school premises and started pursuing the students, laying his hands on Timibra and strangled him to death.

The principal of the school quickly reported the incident at the police station in the community.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday.

She revealed that the suspect accused the students of calling him a madman.

The Police PRO noted that the Suspect had been arrested, adding that investigation into the incident has since commenced.