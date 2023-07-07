Manchester United Legendary Goalkeeper Van Der Sar In Intensive Unit

Champions League-winning goalkeeper with Manchester United, Edwin Van der Sar is currently in an intensive care unit after suffering bleeding round his brain .

According to a statement released by Ajax football club where he was once a goalkeeper and most recently the chief executive, the incident occurred on Friday

“Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition,” it read in part

“Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery.”

“We’re thinking of you”

Van der Sar is also considered to be a member of the club’s golden generation and was part of the Ajax team that won the UEFA Champions League in 1995.

The Dutchman holds the record for being the oldest player to win the Premier League, having done so in 2011 at the age of 40 years and 205 days.