Police Arrest Man Accused Of Leaking Ex-Lovers’ Nude Photos

A man identified as Amarah Kennedy, accused of leaking the nude photos of women he was romantically involved with, has been arrested in Lagos State, Channels Television learnt on Friday.

A reliable source in the state police command noted that he was taken into custody by the Gender Unit of the Police Headquarters in Lagos.

It was also gathered that the suspect’s prosecution would follow momentarily.

According to the police source close to the investigation, Kennedy dated multiple single women whose nude photos he obtained and used to extort money from them through blackmail.

READ ALSO: Alleged N7.5bn Fraud: Court Orders Remand Of Fugitive Ponzi Schemer Bamise Ajetunmobi

“When they would stop sending him money, he would send the photos to someone on Facebook,” the source said.

“He would go to the lady’s Facebook page and send one of the photos to her friends. When she finds out, she would quickly send him money.

“He continued to do that until he sent it to the church WhatsApp group of a widow. He also sent it to the lady’s late husband’s in-laws.”

Only two of about 10 ladies who were victims of Kennedy’s alleged exploitation are willing to pursue his prosecution, our correspondent was told.