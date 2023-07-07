Six Suspected Kidnappers Shot Dead, Six Arrested In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has killed six suspected kidnappers in a raid on their hideout around the Emohua axis of the East-West Road in the state.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, explained that the operation which occurred on Wednesday led to the arrest of six other suspects that allegedly belonged to the kidnap syndicate.

Emeka noted that his men in the Anti-cult and tactical teams were responsible for the successful operation.

He also disclosed the recent successes recorded in the clampdown on suspected criminals which included the arrest of one Baridara Barodam aka Ojukwu from Boku, Gokhana LGA, by the Anti-cultism team in the Bori Annex. The suspect was on their wanted list.

Exhibits recovered from the various arrests and crime scenes at Hospital Road, Bonny LGA, Boku, Bori, Khana, illicit gun sales outlets in Obio Akpor and a foiled kidnap scene in GRA Port Harcourt include locally fabricated arms, cut-to-size guns, a skull, cartridges, hard drugs suspected to be “ice” (crystal methamphetamine), and army camouflage, among others.