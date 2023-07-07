Suspend My Pension As Ogun Ex-Gov, Gbenga Daniel Tells Dapo Abiodun

The senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has asked Governor Dapo Abiodun to stop his pension as a former governor of the state.

Daniel governed Ogun State from 2003 to 2011. In February, he was elected in February to represent Ogun East in the red chamber of the 10th National Assembly.

In a tweet on Thursday, the former governor said “good conscience” informed his decision to have his monthly payment of N676,376.95 suspended.

Attaching a letter to the tweet, Daniel said apart from the pension, he has not benefited from any welfare package such as medical, transportation or furniture since he left office in 2011.

“After my inauguration at the senate, I wrote H.E Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, CON on June 14, 2023, to notify him of my decision to have the monthly payment of N676,376.95 kobo being gross payment for my pension and allowances as former governor of the Ogun state suspended immediately,” he tweeted.

“This decision, I made, in good conscience, moral principles and guiding ethics.

“It is also important to state that this is the only payment and package I get from the state government as a former governor.”

Many state governments award their former governors generous pensions, despite the payment being widely criticised.

Many former governors have taken other public offices as senators or ministers at the federal level.