Taraba Gov Kefas Trims Ministries From 25 To 21

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has approved the reduction of ministries in the state from twenty-five to twenty-one.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Gebon Kataps.

According to the statement, the changes were to ensure effective administration and compliance with contemporary realities, ensure efficiency, supervision and service delivery.

He said that the essence is to streamline processes, optimise resource utilization and address socioeconomic and infrastructural priorities effectively and align with international benchmarks to foster sustainable development and improve the well-being of the people of the state.

The ministries are the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Digital Economy and Innovation, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Energy and Economic Development, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Others are the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Ministry of Heritage and Ecotourism, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Information and Reorientation, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation, and Ministry of Rural and Urban Development.

Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Special Duties and Social Services, Ministry of Social Justice and Reintegration, Ministry of Transportation Development, Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, Ministry of Water Management and Aquatic Affairs, Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development also included.

The statement specified that the Bureau for the State Planning Commission, Bureau for Local Government, Traditional and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bureau for Land and Survey as well as Bureau for Solid Minerals are in the office of the executive Governor.