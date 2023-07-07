Three-Storey Building Collapses In Delta State

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed in Okotomi area, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government of Delta State.

The building which was meant for hotel caved in around 6 pm Friday. No casualty has been recorded as of the time of filing this report.

This is the latest in the recent building collapses across the country.

Just on Monday, a five-storey building also under construction collapsed in the Lifecamp area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Emergency responders including officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) rescued no fewer than mine persons who were trapped in the Abuja collapsed building.

Also on June 29, another storey building that was under construction collapsed in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State, injuring four persons.

Following the incident, Rivers State Government vowed to bring to book all those whose actions contributed to the collapse of the building.