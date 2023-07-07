Three-Year Jail Term Awaits Kiss-A-Thon Promoters, Says Ekiti Govt

Ekiti State Government has warned that anyone who practices or facilitates a proposed 3-day kiss-a-thon programme risks a three-year prison term.

The state government stated in a release that a prohibition notice signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata (SAN), on Thursday forbids any person or corporate body from allowing the execution of the proposed programme in the state.

“The Attorney General added that the planned Kiss-A-Thon programme is contrary to Sections 148 and 150 of the Criminal Law (2021), which prohibit indecent acts and practices in the State, and anyone who violates the law is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for three years,” the statement warned.

The news has been making the rounds early in the week about a proposed 3-day programme by some individuals in Ekiti State tagged KISS-A-THON, an arrangement meant to be a 3-day kissing marathon event planned towards setting a Guinness World Record.

The government condemned the planned event as an indecent act and an absurd programme capable of denigrating the image of Ekiti State.

Meanwhile, an executive of the Hotelier Association of Nigeria in Ekiti State, Pastor Akin Abimbola, has said the association will not allow the facilities of its members to be used for any immoral function.

Abimbola told journalists that hoteliers must be reminded to guard against yielding their premises to usage by members of secret cults, either for illegal gatherings or occultist initiations, or any other activity considered inimical to safety and moral values.