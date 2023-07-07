We’ll Remove Investment Bottlenecks, Reposition Economy To Favour Youths – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu Friday in Abuja assured the manufacturing and service sectors that more reforms will be unfolded to enable efficiency and attract investments.

Tinubu also promised that the ongoing economic ‘‘revolution’’ will be deliberately steered to capture and favour teeming youths in the country, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

“We have a responsibility to revolutionize the economy so that our youths can share in the prosperity of the nation, otherwise we are only waiting for the dreams to be charted,’’ the President told a delegation from MTN led by Group Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, at the State House.

“If you have any problems or impediments, do let us know. We are ready to remove bottlenecks to investments in the economy,’’ the President noted while acknowledging the sweeping changes across the world, largely driven by technology.

President Tinubu said the growing rural-urban migration can only be controlled with more investments in digital technology that will directly improve healthcare systems and education for the poor.

See the full statement below: