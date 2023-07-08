FG Vows To Complete Abuja-Kaduna Road Project By Q1 2024

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has again given the assurance that the reconstruction work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway will be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mahmuda Mamman, gave the assurance on Friday during an inspection of the road and other ongoing federal road projects in Kaduna State.

Mamman took a tour of the 375.9 km of the dual carriageway way beginning from the Abuja end through Kaduna to Zaria and extending further to Kano all in the North-West zone.

During the inspection tour, the Permanent Secretary attributed the late completion of the road project which was awarded since 2017 to insecurity and funding challenges, which he said are being sorted out to ensure that the contractor delivers the project next year.

READ ALSO: We Are Committed To Delivering Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road In Good Time – Minister

The essence of the inspection according to him is to assess the progress made so far by the contractor handling the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road project, Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Among other challenges identified by Mamman and the project manager during the inspection are the issue of funding, insecurity, and weather conditions, which they noted had largely slowed down the project.

The Permanent Secretary also inspected the ongoing reconstruction work on the Kaduna Western bypass road, expressing disapproval of the slow pace of work by the contractor handling the project.