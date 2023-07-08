Gov Kefas Relaxes 24-Hour Curfew In Taraba Community Over Clashes

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew in Karim town and its surroundings.

This follows a positive engagement with key players of the feuding communities in the Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA).

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Yusuf Sanda on Saturday said the curfew now takes effect from 6 pm to 6 am daily as a result of the dousing of tension in the area.

The statement added that the curfew was eased by 12 hours due to the positive outcome of further constructive engagement noticed by the governor between the Wurkun and Karinjo community leaders.

The governor had convened an emergency meeting with security agencies and critical stakeholders to resolve the crisis in Karim Lamido LGA.

With significant decisions being made, the leaders subsequently travelled to their communities to inform their people of the resolution of the discussion.