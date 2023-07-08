Gunmen Kidnap Ekiti APC Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho, has been kidnapped.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Segun Dipe, said the chairman was abducted on Saturday evening while driving in his car along the Agbado Ekiti axis of the Gbonyin Local Government Area (LGA).

Dipe confirmed that the gunmen shot at one of the tyres of the car and dragged him into a Toyota Hilux van before driving off.

All efforts to reach the police spokesperson in the state have not been successful.