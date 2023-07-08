Multiple Crash Claims Three Lives, Leaves Four Hospitalised In Abuja

A tragic multiple-motor accident on Saturday claimed the lives of three men in Abuja, while four others including two females and two males were rushed to the hospital for medical attention, the FCT Police Command said.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement, noted that the incident occurred around 12:30 pm in Dutse Baupma.

“Upon receiving a distress call from a concerned citizen near the Tipper Garage, our dedicated traffic personnel promptly responded and rushed the victims to Kubwa General Hospital for urgent medical attention,” she said.

Adeh added that four vehicles involved in the accident had been “safely secured at the police station”.

“They include a Black Toyota Camry with registration number YAB 355 AH, a Toyota Pilot (registration number unknown), a Truck (registration number unknown), and a Tricycle with registration number KUJ 571 VE,” she said.

According to her, a Toyota Jeep with registration number BWR 468 CD, believed to belong to a Department of State Security (DSS) officer, was taken from the scene by DSS personnel from Ushafa, Abuja.

“The driver of the vehicle has been identified as David C.Y Audu, a male resident of Ushafa,” Adeh added.

