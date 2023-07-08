PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Reopens Apongbon Bridge Razed By Fire

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, reopened Apongbon Bridge in the state, over 15 months after a fire outbreak at the market in its environs.

Road users and motorists around the area were thrown into panic on March 23 when an early morning fire broke out at Apongbon market, destroying several wooden shops.

Vehicles parked under the bridge were also razed by the inferno which enveloped a large section of the bridge.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Arrives In Guinea-Bissau For ECOWAS Summit, Visits Nigerian Troops

Following the fire outbreak, the Lagos State Government has shut the Eko Bridge with alternative routes announced for diverting traffic and for the safety of motorists.

Also present at the reopening were the Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Olufemi Daramola.

Others in attendance were the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Keisha; and General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Lateef Somide.

See photos from the reopening below: