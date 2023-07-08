PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Reopens Apongbon Bridge Razed By Fire

Road users and motorists around the area were thrown into panic on March 23 when an early morning fire broke out at Apongbon market, destroying several wooden shops.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated July 8, 2023
Twitter
The rehabilitated Apongbon Bridge, Lagos, being opened to traffic on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

 

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, reopened Apongbon Bridge in the state, over 15 months after a fire outbreak at the market in its environs.

Road users and motorists around the area were thrown into panic on March 23 when an early morning fire broke out at Apongbon market, destroying several wooden shops.

Vehicles parked under the bridge were also razed by the inferno which enveloped a large section of the bridge.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Arrives In Guinea-Bissau For ECOWAS Summit, Visits Nigerian Troops

Following the fire outbreak, the Lagos State Government has shut the Eko Bridge with alternative routes announced for diverting traffic and for the safety of motorists.

Also present at the reopening were the Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Olufemi Daramola.

Others in attendance were the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Keisha; and General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Lateef Somide.

See photos from the reopening below:

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second left) points to a place of interest as the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Keisha (left) watches during the reopening of Apongbon Bridge in Lagos, on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

 

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right); Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Olufemi Daramola (middle); and Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Keisha (left) during the reopening of Apongbon Bridge in Lagos, on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

 

Men of Public Works removing the blockades to reopen the Apongbon Bridge in Lagos, on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

 

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right); Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Olufemi Daramola (second right); Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Keisha (second left); and General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Lateef Somide (left) during the reopening of Apongbon Bridge in Lagos, on Saturday, July 8, 2023

 

Men of Public Works removing the blockades to reopen the Apongbon Bridge in Lagos, on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

 

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second right) addressing journalists at the reopening of Apongbon Bridge in Lagos, on Saturday, July 8, 2023. With him are the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Keisha (right); Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Olufemi Daramola (second left); and General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Lateef Somide (left).

 

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second right) addressing journalists at the reopening of Apongbon Bridge in Lagos, on Saturday, July 8, 2023. With him are his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile (right); Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Olufemi Daramola (second left); and General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Lateef Somide (left).

More Stories