Police Kill Eight Suspected Bandits In Benue Gun Battle

The Benue State Police Command on Saturday killed eight suspected bandits after a militia gang invaded Akpuna village in the Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“Today 8/7/2023 at about 12pm, a militia gang invaded Akpuna village, Ukum LGA of Benue state and were shooting sporadically,” Channels Television was reliably informed.

Upon receipt of this information, police teams in collaboration with other security agencies rushed to the area and engaged these bandits who were eventually repelled, the police source added.

It was further gathered that “8 corpses were recovered at the scene while many other injured persons were taken to hospital for treatment. Operation is ongoing in the area”.