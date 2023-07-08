Police Kill Four Gunmen Attempting To Enforce Sit-At-Home In Enugu

The police on Friday busted a gang of gunmen attempting to enforce an illegal sit-at-home in Enugu in the early hours of the day.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement he issued in Enugu Friday evening.

DSP Ndukwe disclosed that a further manhunt by a combined team of tactical police operatives of the Command after an early morning clash with the gunmen led to the recovery of the lifeless bodies of four of the male hoodlums in a forest at Awkunanaw, Enugu, where they escaped into.

It is recalled that police had earlier on Friday reported that operatives of the command intercepted the criminals at One-Day, Awkunanaw, Enugu, as they attempted to snatch an Enugu State Transport Company, ENTRACO-branded Sharon mini van from its driver at gunpoint for their operation.

They had, however, engaged the operatives in a gun duel, but escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot wounds, due to the superior firepower of the operatives, leaving behind one AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 19 live ammunition of 7.62 calibres, two bottles of petrol bomb and other incriminating exhibits, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has, once again, reassured that the police and other security forces in the state shall not relent in their efforts to maintain maximum security and safety of the law-abiding citizens.

The Police Commissioner urged citizens and residents of Enugu to go about their lawful businesses and solicited the continued support of the people.

Similarly, the Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested persons they said are responsible for shootings in parts of the state on Tuesday.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital on Friday, the commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye, explained that his men apprehended 15 suspects including a herbalist who prepares charms for the gunmen.

Some of the gunmen were also said to have invaded parts of Abakaliki shooting sporadically to enforce the sit-at-home order by pro-Biafra agitators.