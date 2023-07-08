Shettima, Gowon, Dangote Attend FCMB Founder Subomi Balogun’s Funeral In Ogun

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), and Aliko Dangote were a few of those who paid their last respects to the Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the late Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, on Saturday.

The philanthropist passed away on May 18 at the age of 89.

The funeral service for the late philanthropist was held at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, said a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, said Balogun was an institution in the Nigerian banking sector and a model for generations of bankers and lawyers, among other professionals.

He also described the late FCMB founder as a banking icon “who was everything our ailing world desired.”

Speaking further about the deceased virtues and impact, the Vice President said the late Balogun was “a philanthropist extraordinaire and departing from this world at age 89 is a gift that only a few have benefited from.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun, said the late Balogun was a prodigious intellectual, an economist and a lawyer who attended the Igbobi Collage, Yaba, Lagos before proceeding to London School of Economist to read law in 1956.

The funeral was attended by several dignitaries, including former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo Olu; former Governor of Ogun State, Sen. Gbenga Daniel, and Sen. Seriake Dickson, former Governor of Bayelsa State.

Others were the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Femi Otedola; President, African Development Bank, Dr Femi Adesina; first-class traditional rulers and bishops of the Ijebu Anglican Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, among others.

See the full statement below: