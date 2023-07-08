Sit-At-Home: We Won’t Take Orders From Murderers, Enugu Gov Fumes

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, says the state is winning the war against sit-at-home enforcers and will never take orders from those he described as enemies of Igbo land.

Mbah made this known on Saturday during his maiden media chat with Enugu-based journalists and media executives at the Government House, Enugu.

The governor urged the people not to be deceived by those who use the name of Nnamdi Kanu as a cover for their criminalities.

He added that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had since expressed his displeasure at the enforcement of sit-at-home and consequent havoc wreaked on areas in the South-East.

Mbah also noted that the state is considering exploring the option of dragging both the instigators and enforcers of violence and illegal sit-at-home order in the state before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to answer for crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home order of a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Simon Ekpa on Friday night invaded Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, burning down a minibus and a motorcycle.

READ ALSO: Use ‘Rescue Me App’ To Alert Police In Emergencies, Says IGP

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said the hoodlums stormed the community around 11:30 pm shooting sporadically in the air.

Okoye said the invaders also warned the people of the area of the consequence of disobeying the sit-at-home order and, in a bid to instil fear in the residents, set a commercial minibus and motorcycle on fire.

According to him, the incident lasted for less than 10 minutes after which normalcy was restored in the area.

He maintained that the command was on top of the situation and that the command had deployed several of its men to the area for adequate security.

The command urged the various stakeholders of Imo State to warn their subjects, saying the police would not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with any subversive criminal syndicate or individual caught enforcing the unlawful sit-at-home order.

The police spokesman encouraged members of the public to go about their lawful business without fear or intimidation, while remaining vigilant.

He asked them to swiftly report any criminally minded elements seen enforcing the unlawful sit-at-home order.