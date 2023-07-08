Use ‘Rescue Me App’ To Alert Police In Emergencies, Says IGP

Acting Inspector-General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun on Saturday encouraged all Nigerians to embrace, download, and use the “NPF Rescue Me App”.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the mobile application provides a platform for citizens to quickly alert the Police Force in emergency situations.

Noting that the initiative is aimed at facilitating prompt response and assistance, Egbetokun explained that it was in line with the vision of the Nigeria Police Force to foster stronger community engagement.

“The ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ is available on both the ‘android’ and ‘ios’ application stores for free downloads and usage,” the statement read in part.

The IGP spoke on the sidelines of a tour of the National Command and Control Centre (C4i) facility and the Nigeria Police Crime and Incidence Database Centre (NPCIDC) at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Adejobi stated that the purpose of the tour was to emphasise the IGP’s commitment to integrating smart policing strategies into the Nigerian Police Force.

During the tour, the IGP reiterated the efforts of the Police Force in adopting cutting-edge technologies and urged officers to fully leverage these tools to enhance their operations and improve service delivery to the citizens.

See the full statement below: