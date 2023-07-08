Valencia Sign Pepelu From Rivals Levante Despite 10-Year Deal

Valencia signed midfielder Pepelu for five million euros ($5.5 million) on Saturday, a year after the Spaniard signed a 10-year-deal with Levante.

The 24-year-old, who came through Levante’s youth system, stayed with them after they were relegated in 2022, penning a deal until 2032 last June and posing with a shirt featuring the infinity symbol.

However next season Pepelu will play for city rivals Valencia, after Ruben Baraja’s side confirmed their top flight status on the final day of the season following a lengthy relegation battle.

Pepelu could not help Levante return to La Liga as they lost to Alaves in the second division play-off final in June.

“(Pepelu) will wear Valencia’s shirt for the next five seasons,” said the purchasing club in a statement, confirming he has a 100 million euro release clause in his contract.