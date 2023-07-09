No Files Implicating Tinubu In Our Custody, ICPC Clarifies

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) has refuted claims that it has files implicating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or his close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states of the federation, in its custody.

A report emerged (Not Channels Television) that the Department of State Services (DSS) is removing all incriminating files from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and ICPC relating to Tinubu and his close aides and associates.

Tinubu was arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in September 2011 for allegedly operating foreign bank accounts, contrary to the constitution.

However, in a statement on Saturday, ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, described the report as fake.

She said the attention of the commission was drawn to a spurious news report by an online medium, titled “Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Tinubu, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB”

The commission stated that it was deeply disturbed by irresponsible practice and non-adherence to the tenets of the journalism profession by some media outlets.

The anti graft agency also urged media organisations not to allow the use of their medium to propagate lies and unfounded reports by subversive agents as the commission’s channels of communications remained open for clarification and confirmation, the statement added.

“The commission hereby states unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Bola Tinubu or his close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states.

“And, therefore, the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public,” Ms Ogugua stated.

See the full statement below: