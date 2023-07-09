Plateau Gov Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Mangu LGA Over Attacks

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) following incessant attacks that led to loss of lives and properties in the area.

In a statement signed by the governor’s Director Of Press And Public Affairs, Gyang Bere the decision to impose the curfew was taken after consultation with the state security council which is to restore law and order in the affected communities.

As a result of the stay-at-home order, movements within the local government area have been banned until further notice except security personnel and persons on essential duties while security agencies have been directed to enforce total compliance of the order.

The governor assured citizens of the security of lives and properties and restoration of peace and security in the state.